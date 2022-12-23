When I first heard the ’22 World Cup is to be held in Qatar, a non-football country, in the middle of the winter, I was offended. How dare you? World Cup is an event, the occurrence you watch in your tank top and shorts, half drunk in the middle of the day, talking smack with your friends and anonymous enemies online belonging to a country yours is playing against.

This was blasphemy, I thought.

You robbed us of this, I thought.

And yet, this particular World Cup and all its dramaturgy worth of a volume of one Shakespeare or at least a Sartre, delivered so much, in the exact time we needed it, finishing off not just 2022, but a period of taxing two years with a bow-out worth of Broadway.

What is she going on about, talking about football, you ask? Child. Please.

Football is a metaphor for life itself. If you didn’t grow up in a country that plays football (sorry, I can not write the word ‘soccer’ more than just this one time) you might feel this story isn’t for you; I implore you to stay.…