Mark Ruffalo for the Interview Magazine, photo by Sebastian Kim

What irks me the most in life is disingenuity. Of any kind, in all sorts of people, from all walks of life. Knowing what you’re doing is a grift, a ploy to manipulate and shut down criticism, yet having the audacity to front like you’re serious.

Please stop torturing us with antisemitism as a linguistic manipulation to get away with crimes that uphold your privilege. The jig is up.

Is there anything more annoying in this world than the people who simply cannot understand something is just over? Your wife caught you cheating; stop finding excuses and trying to manipulate your way out of it. You have been found out. Just give it a rest.

The great noticing is here

How are we still entertaining this conversation in 2026? How are we still explaining ourselves to those who consciously and dishonestly use antisemitism to shut down conversation and escape accountability?

We have watched 1,063 days of livestreamed genocide unfolding on …