Pope Leo XIV leads the Way of the Cross at the Colosseum, Rome, April 3, 2026. (OSV News photo/Vincenzo Livieri, Reuters)

This Friday, on the first Good Friday of his pontificate, Pope Leo XIV entered the Colosseum in Rome to begin the Via Crucis. The new 70-year-old pope decided to carry the cross through all 14 stations of the Way of the Cross, holding it up in front of his face for nearly two hours as he prayed “for victims of war, the defense of human dignity, the despairing, and the lonely.”

A chilling sight, seeing the new Pope walking the Way of the Cross where early Christians were martyred.

Talk about a powerful moment. For Christianity? Humanity?

This marks the first time a pope carried the cross for every station in more than three decades. Pope John Paul II was the last pope to do so, carrying the cross from 1980 to 1994.

When asked about his decision to carry the cross for all 14 stations, Pope Leo told reporters he saw it as a sign the world needed right now: