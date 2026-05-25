There’s something about seeing the Global Sumud Flotilla activists getting sadistic treatment on camera, after being shot at, kidnapped, beaten, sexually assaulted, degraded, dehumanized, and then beaten at the Bilbao airport that sent me packing. It’s not by any means the worst thing I’ve seen in the last three years, but the meaning behind it, and what it portends, is.

I think it finally dawned on me what kind of world we are actually living in. All this time, I subconsciously kept waiting for something to stop so we could return to some version of normal life, one that at the very least didn’t exist under the constant threat of nuclear weapons looming over everyone’s heads, only to realize that nothing will ever feel normal until Palestine is free of the military occupation.

It finally dawned on me. The stage we’re in. I don’t think we even quite realize the extent of what’s been done all around the world for Israel to have “the right to exist.”

Something about Ita…