I’m not sure if a day will ever come when I won’t wake up to yet another Israeli nonsense highlighting how incapable they are of being part of an international community—one made up of sane, honest, and critical people willing to live side by side with others, respecting the global community, compatible with modern humanity, and able to coexist with mankind.

From those in Gaza maiming small children to pieces or deliberately targeting the beloved grandfathers who represent the best and kindest of what they’re trying to ungodly erase from this planet; to those on the outside of the battlefield.

Those living in the high-rises of Tel Aviv or other Western cities, working tirelessly to ensure battlefield operations continue and the status quo is upheld indefinitely: the illegal military occupation and apartheid of the Palestinian lands.

Those who live around the world yet feel a strong allegiance to Israel, rather than to the communities in which they reside, dedicating themselves to gasli…