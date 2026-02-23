In case you haven’t already figured this out, Hollywood isn’t innocent in creating the dystopian world we live in. In fact, it’s an active participant — a creator, an accomplice, an extended hand.

American arrogance doesn’t stop at geopolitics or failed diplomacy; it seeps into culture, cinema, music, entertainment — into the narratives that teach the world how to perceive power. Hollywood is not simply complicit in the global power structure. It’s one of the most morally corrupt cultural institutions of our time.

In a country overwhelmed by political dysfunction, cultural fragmentation, and ideological chaos, people pointed to an actor. A talent emerged in the American landscape, seemingly out of nowhere, and he made people feel something that felt clean, grounded, and human.

Connor Storrie.

I was scrolling through Threads the other day when I came across a post asking, “Is there one good thing about America?” A surprising number of people gave the same answer: “Connor Storrie.”

It’s si…