Portrait of Hind Rajab on a Barcelona beach

After two years of creating cover for Israel’s war crimes in Gaza and the West Bank, mainstream media finally published a piece this week informing us that Israel did, in fact, slaughter a 5-year-old child, her family, and the paramedics who came to rescue her.

BREAKING NEWS: The Wehrmacht admitted it killed a child in 2024 with 355 bullets and will investigate itself.

CNN informed us that “Israeli military admits for first time to firing on car carrying 5-year-old Hind Rajab as it opens criminal probe,” while the BBC informed us that “Israel confirms soldiers fired at car in which Hind Rajab was killed and opens criminal investigation.”

Huge undertaking. Do they have enough people?

Two and a half years later, we finally know the truth, thanks to CNN, BBC, and co. Top-notch journalism.

Israel admitted it killed her, and it will investigate itself to determine how a 5-year-old child was riddled with 355 bullets in an area where Palestinian children…