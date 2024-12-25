I’m not a particularly religious person. I dabble in it, like most of the "there’s definitely something out there" folks who walk the walk—right up until they’d have to give it a human form and call it God.

My parents were born five years after WWII, and their God were the Yugoslav Partisans. They had a good life under the socialist self-governance, a unique brand of socialism developed by their leader who managed to run a European country while famously associating himself with the recently decolonized countries of the so-called Third World.

Tough act to follow, for any God, if you ask me.

My family never went to church, despite being born and raised in what is likely one of the most Catholic places on Earth. One of my two nephews is the only member of our family who got christened in the Catholic Church. This decision was influenced (read, bullied) by my mother, who, in her older age, became increasingly fearful of her own shadow and believed a pe…