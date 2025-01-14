An impending ceasefire deal, possibly just hours away in Gaza, reveals much about the state of the world, as the past 15 months have shown us. It has provided a rare opportunity to observe who leads us, what our government represents, and the dynamics between the forces portrayed as righteous and those the empire propagandizes against.

You witnessed the American and British governments manipulate the definition of "terrorist" to suit their interests—removing the label from those they claim were responsible for crashing the Twin Towers, while branding people defending their own land against a 76-year-long occupation as such.

Marvel.

A world is not a Marvel movie, as you have been fed all your life. The world doesn't neatly fit into the good-versus-evil paradigm. No nation or religion is inherently evil. Differences in culture or customs don't equate to inferiority, and birthplace in the West doesn't grant you moral superiority.