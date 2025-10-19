I estimated the time of Israel breaking the ceasefire by Thursday, this week. But they surpassed my expectations; only 10 days in, and 97 Palestinian people have been killed. The same people who cheered their miraculous survival for the past two years, only to be deceptively wiped out.

No word in legacy media.

Israel’s genocidal rapists, also known as the occupation army, ran into an unexploded artillery from their previous carpet bombing of Gaza, blamed Hamas for the explosion, started bombing Gaza again, over 120 times, killed almost as many people, and once again cut the aid to the Gaza Strip.

No proper word in legacy media, no storm caused for breaking the ceasefire, or killing civilians during one. Imagine what would happen if Hamas actually broke the ceasefire, killing 97 people along the way?

When the press asked Donald Trump about an incident, he said, “The ceasefire he brokered was still in place”. Hamas leadership, he said, may not be involved in the…