And I thought I would have an uneventful Labor Day weekend.

I decided to stay in New York these last couple of days and refused all invitations to get out of the city. My summer was pretty exhausting, with the Knicks, the World Cup, and so many people visiting who needed to be entertained, all while fighting daily fascism, nationalism, and tribalism. I’m spent.

Summer is almost over, and I needed this last weekend of nothingness and chill before the professional demands of fall in New York start chipping away at me.

No can do, said the universe.

My phone had been ringing all weekend. I don’t think I’ve heard my ringtone in over five years (it’s Come Together, by the Beatles), and my inbox is so full that I can barely even reach the messages from the people I know.

Breaking news, a scandal, an expose—all in one: Mayor Mamdani’s New Media Team is revealed. Call the SWAT Team; we have a Signal chat! I’m on the infamous team, and I’ll break it all down for you. Apparently, we need to do the job these mainstream newsrooms are paid for.

There’s virtually nothing that better showcases the downfall of legacy media, its donor system, and its gatekeepers than the phenomenon that is Zohran Mamdani. For the first time in my life, I see their helplessness. Irrelevance, really.

Don’t get me wrong, they can still inflict significant damage; there are so many media illiterate people believing the information served to them by the donor class that funded it, and they are loud. They act on it. But social media murdered legacy media, and they know it. Money doesn’t help when people willing to do something unite to do that thing.

Thirteen years ago, Julian Assange predicted this, at his Oxford Union address:

“Working against the corrupt, powerful organizations who are producing a distorted perspective through mainstream media vehicle has been the internet. It has allowed one person with one truth to speak to every single person who wants to hear that truth.”

This man was arrested, repeatedly targeted for assassination, and had his life ruined for sharing information—showing the world what our elites are funding: the killing of innocent civilians in the Middle East, carried out by an U.S. Apache helicopter crew who knew they were firing on civilians and laughed as they did it.

Information is that important. Sharing the truth can get you killed. And we are the Wikileaks today. Information, your phone, and your platform make you dangerous.

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New Media Team

A few days ago the New York Post decided to publish one of their famous investigative reports about Mayor Mamdani’s New Media Team. When I say famous investigative reports, I mean Bill Ackman calling the Post saying, “I can’t have this Muslim running around being liked, appreciated, and praised—think of something,” and voila—an expose.

This is how they titled their “investigative” piece: Mamdani’s 200-strong ‘influencer’ army revealed — with some PR peddlers pocketing taxpayer cash.

I’ll just hit you with a few of their greatest hits:

“They’re under Zo’s influence. Mayor Zohran Mamdani assembled an army of nearly 200 “influencers,” giving the social media stars VIP access to push the lefty administration’s talking points, a new bombshell report revealed. The web of online personalities are being fed talking points by City Hall through an encrypted Signal group text, potentially running afoul of local record-keeping laws, according to the study by the Columbia Journalism Review. Some influencers are even pocketing taxpayer funds “for work on particular messaging campaigns,” though not for their coverage, the report states. The secret Signal chat – named “NYC Creators Announcements” – combined with murky money left many watchdogs aghast. “We don’t know who is getting paid and who isn’t, and the public has no way to tell a paid supporter from an organic voice. There needs to be disclosure, and we need clear rules of the road.”

To be clear, the biggest Zionist rag on earth, who never published one letter that someone didn’t pay for to be written, is arguing that there needs to be a disclosure and clear rules about paid supporters and organic voices.

Do we even act surprised at their standard dose of weekly hypocrisy?

The New York Times

The NY Post is a laughable media outlet in the same category as the National Enquirer. No one really loses sleep over the NY Post. But the fact that the New York Times decided to get involved and do a deep dive of its own is what makes this story fascinating.

They are that afraid of the free flow of information.

We are all well aware that The New York Times lost all its credibility by inaccurately posting about Israel’s assault on Gaza. They have spent 4 years manufacturing consent for a livestreamed genocide, shielding Israel from the worst war crimes known to mankind.

Are we really surprised they conspired to plant the seeds of doubt about our team?

Legacy media is angry that our team of independent thinkers who believe in this administration found a way to bypass the media gatekeepers and take the power to shape the public narrative out of their hands.

It’s unbelievable, just how deceived we have been for so long, thinking this is the coolest, most reputable magazine on earth.

I mourn the NY Times every single day.

This is their “investigation” into a group of citizens rallying around a politician and the policies we chose to support: Inside Mamdani’s Private Army of Public Influencers. And a free version for you, because, fuck this system:

“Zohran Mamdani is seen as a social media wizard. Some of his popularity stems from an influencer operation run by the mayor’s office.”

This “report” is written by Sally Goldenberg and Emma Goldberg. You draw your own conclusions.

I’m going to break down this piece in a live commentary, as a member of Mayor Mamdani’s New Media team, therefore a subject and an insider into this story, unlike the NY Times, grasping at straws: