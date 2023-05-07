Photo edit - Miranda Vidak

In the research for this article, I ran into Caitlin Flanagan of The Atlantic calling King Charles a “Boomer Zero” and I can’t unsee it.

BOOMER ZERO!

It explains so much, and most importantly - summarizes the Coronation and the new reign under Charles in two neat words.

I don’t even have to write my take on the Coronation, I can just write Boomer Zero in the title, leave the whole page blank and you’d get the point.

We clearly see a shift after Elizabeth II’s death. People are disheartened. There’s a lot of chatter about abolishing the monarchy. We’ve come to discover many people were actually Queenists and not so much Monarchists.

What was it about the Queen that made sense to us and Charles doesn’t? Aside from that whole Diana offense many of us got personal.

Caitlin Flanagan has an idea: