1980’s Vivienne Westwood x Malcolm Mclaren Seditionaries "Tits" T-shirt

I’m a big believer in regularly reminding ourselves of who we are. The pace of life we’re on is hectic and fast, it’s easy to forget who we used to be, what we liked, what got our hearts running. What was our passion? What did we collect as kids? What formed us to be what we are today? And what part did we lose along the way?

Today, we need to remind ourselves even harder. The uncertainty the pandemic left us; careers shifted, jobs lost, new ones we never got - the struggle to reinvent ourselves in this new normal, failing, getting up has been more challenging than ever before.

The year 2019 and the beginning of 2020 were such good, fertile, inspiring, productive years. Is it really surprising the pandemic landed at exactly that specific time? And how did it change us?

I wrote so many columns and articles on the effect it had on our relationships and friendships. But I never delved into the professional aspect. Our j…