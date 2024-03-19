We need to talk about us. The people. Society. And what have we done? I tend not to talk about celebrities in the times of the biggest humanitarian crises of our time unfolding on our phones, but last week, with the Oscars, the celebrity culture intertwined with the Military Industrial Complex, better yet, danced with it, so here we are.

Yesterday, Variety magazine published an Open Letter, signed by over 450 Jewish creatives and professionals, denouncing Jonathan Glazer’s ‘Zone of Interest’ Oscars Speech, in which he “refuted (his and his producing partners) Jewishness and the Holocaust being hijacked by an occupation which has led to conflict for so many innocent people”.

Denouncing the refute? Is this real life? More on this below.

All human catastrophe, and especially the ones of this magnitude we are currently witnessing in Gaza, lifts the masks. From the government and the people in power, celebrities you admire, your friends, family, and followers on social media. There’s nothing…