Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

To the feminists and mothers who do not blink an eye at the sight of children— starved, shattered, and bombed by design. To the women who sit in silence, undisturbed by the most televised genocide in history, because "it's complicated," because " it’s nuanced," because "it’s far away." But always so loud for the western, girlboss, Barbie-brand of feminism— bold only when it's trendy, vocal when it's safe. To those who believe feminism wears a passport, belongs to a race, a nation, a faith. To those who turn away from the worst atrocities humanity endures, choosing silence over justice, while preaching self-love, mindfulness, and the art of inner peace. Happy International Women’s Day!