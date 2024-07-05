Happy 4th of July— Let’s celebrate America’s independence from mad King George’s subjugation by subjugating the Native American Indians. United, free, and independent, it’s our motto; it only applies to us. The full circle is poetic, from Mad King George to senile puppet Biden, but hey, there are fireworks tonight! We are battling depression daily, seeing genocides on our screens, funded by our hard-won united, free, and independent state; thanks, Founding Fathers. But is it really a depression, or trauma from capitalism; our basic needs being constantly unmet while funding foreign wars?

— Matt Cooke told me. Why don’t you have the intellectual curiosity to find out what’s happening to this world, beyond what’s served to you?

They are coming for you

they say. Who’s coming? Those who warn you are the ones coming, and they are already here. Are you proud of your lack of social intelligenc…