Happy 4th of July—
Let’s celebrate America’s independence
from mad King George’s subjugation
by subjugating the Native American Indians.
United, free, and independent,
it’s our motto; it only applies to us.
The full circle is poetic,
from Mad King George
to senile puppet Biden,
but hey, there are fireworks tonight!
We are battling depression daily,
seeing genocides on our screens,
funded by our hard-won
united, free, and independent state;
thanks, Founding Fathers.
But is it really a depression,
or trauma from capitalism;
our basic needs being constantly unmet
while funding foreign wars?
America is an extremist oligarchy
whose citizens have zero influence
on public policy—
Matt Cooke told me.
Why don’t you have the intellectual curiosity
to find out what’s happening to this world,
beyond what’s served to you?
They are coming for you, they say.
Who’s coming?
Those who warn you
are the ones coming,
and they are already here.
Are you proud
of your lack of social intelligenc…
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