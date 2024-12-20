You know that famous (infamous?) line—“There are decades where nothing happens, and there are weeks where decades happen”, by our favorite OG political mass murderer, Vladimir Lenin?

Hardcore opener, I know—but given the last few weeks and 14 months we’ve been through, it’s entirely fitting to welcome you with some nuanced words from the architect of gulags, cannibal islands, the predecessor to the KGB, man-made famines, mass executions, suppression of freedoms, speech, and religion, invasions of other nations to spread communism, state-controlled media promoting regime propaganda, and so on.

Solid, all-around stuff. How much of Lenin’s playbook did you encounter on your phone today? Six or seven-ish out of nine, maybe? It’s a long month, give it time!

Apologies, Vladimir, but we’re living weeks where centuries happen.

Summary of just the last two weeks: