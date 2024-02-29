In a world even more morbid and dystopian than our current reality, if you had to stage a play showcasing the current state of affairs to an audience that has been asleep for five months, you could effectively do it in just four acts.

Act 1 - An active US Air Force soldier lit himself on fire in front of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC, to protest a genocide in Gaza.

Act 2 - While burning, a cop/security guard pointed a gun at him while the EMT kept yelling - “I need a fire extinguisher, not a gun!”

Act 3 - All the American legacy media printing the same passive headline, without stating the cause - “A man, a soldier set himself on fire outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington”.

Act 4 - American human rights-loving left and the gun-toting right yelling in unison - “It’s a mental health issue!”

I can halt my article right here and you would grasp the sentiment of this moment. You would understand why we all feel like screaming into the void until our v…