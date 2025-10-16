In light of Donald Trump and the entire Western empire gaslighting the world with yet another “peace deal” in the Middle East—one that offers neither peace nor the long-sought freedom of the Palestinian people—I want to remind you of the numerous “peace deals” this same gang of criminals has pushed before, including the latest one in Egypt just days ago.

Simultaneously, one year ago today, Yahya Sinwar was killed in the most legendary fashion imaginable, fighting the occupation to his last stick. These two events collide perfectly, demanding to be on your consciousness radar today.

The latest was the so-called peace plan pompously called “Deal of the Century,” cooked up by Trump and his partner in crime Benjamin Netanyahu (or perhaps it’s the other way around), in 2018 and officially released in 2020.

The plan was as insulting to anyone’s intelligence as the one they’ve cooked up today. It allowed Israel to annex up to 40% of the West Bank, including all existing Israeli settlements and the Jordan Valley. Jerusalem would remain the undivided capital of Israel. Palestinians would be forced to accept Israeli security control over the entire region and, of course, to demilitarize. The plan also effectively eliminated the right of return for Palestinian refugees to their homes inside Israel and sought to dissolve the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which provides aid to Palestinian refugees.

So you see, this criminal gang has been at this for a long time, starting with the one behind the Oslo Accords, which served only as a Nobel Peace Prize grab, just as Trump now hopes to do. No one cares about the actual rights or lives of the Palestinian people. No one. It’s all political theater—then and now.

The Interview.

Francesca Borri from La Reppublica did a rare interview with Yahya Sinwar, published on October 5th, 2018, that I find fascinating. He discusses the “Deal of the Century.” There is no better material to read to fully understand the nuances of the Palestinian people and their resistance than this interview. Especially after what we have witnessed for the past two years.

The face-off between Francesca’s Western mindset and his exhausting sarcasm and self-deprecation traits, only possessed by those who have endured the toughest lives, plays out like a theater.

This is a must read. Not only because he laid his life for his people, but because it fills in so many blind spots you might have about why Palestinian resistance exists.