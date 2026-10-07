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You Can’t Be a Terrorist on Your Own Land
The case for the resistance.
Oct 7
•
Miranda Vidak
21
7
It’s Completely Acceptable to Cancel Rapists, Expose Them, Drag Them Publicly, and End Their Careers
It’s up to us, folks.
Oct 1
9
2
5
September 2026
Protesting a Genocide Gets You Expelled and Arrested, Gang-Raping a Woman Gets You Neither
There are 3,428 billionaires in this world. There are 8 billion of us.
Sep 28
•
Miranda Vidak
250
17
100
How Much Longer Are We Going to Let Zionist Billionaires and Oligarchs Silence Us?
Ed Sheeran doesn’t take sides, unless it’s the side of the military industrial complex.
Sep 15
•
Miranda Vidak
38
4
15
Islamophobia Was Invented by Zionists and Dutifully Adopted by Right-Wing Factions
Let’s just call a spade a spade.
Sep 11
•
Miranda Vidak
32
5
16
The Case of Moral Licensing
The Pink problem.
Sep 10
•
Miranda Vidak
65
8
30
Call the SWAT Team, Mayor Mamdani Has a New Media Team With a Signal Chat
And they are not afraid to use it!
Sep 5
•
Miranda Vidak
7
4
2
Excuse Me, the Hulk is Speaking
How long will Zionists and oligarchs in power keep trying to smear Mark Ruffalo as antisemitic for simply asking for a better, more transparent world?
Sep 2
•
Miranda Vidak
13
2
6
August 2026
CNN and BBC Informed Us the Wehrmacht Admitted It Killed a Child in 2024 With 355 Bullets and Will Investigate Itself
Top-notch journalism.
Aug 23
•
Miranda Vidak
21
3
19
Treason Is Bipartisan
Our politicians’ policies are a smokescreen; they all work for Israel. That makes nice, palatable contenders camouflaged as progressives even more…
Aug 11
•
Miranda Vidak
9
3
5
Who Benefited Most From the Fake Invasion at the Spain–Morocco Border?
And who paid the price?
Aug 4
•
Miranda Vidak
21
2
9
July 2026
The United States of Israel: Signed, Sealed, and Delivered
A humiliation ritual.
Jul 25
•
Miranda Vidak
23
3
15
© 2026 Miranda Vidak
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