Welcome to Antagolist 🗞️

You are here because you are sick and tired of a world where mainstream media is sitting at the table of power it is meant to be reporting on. You are here because the institutions we are paying to better our lives have gotten way too comfortable deceiving us. You want to read independent analysis from a neurodiverse mind that goes on a hunt for the facts like a dog chasing a bone.

Hi, I’m Miranda, a storyteller, columnist, and all-around creative. Join me for cultural commentary, power literacy, and the slow, necessary work of reclaiming reality.

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Why subscribe? 🖋️

I dedicate in-depth research to my articles, aiming to produce credible, factual, and insightful pieces. By subscribing to Antagolist, you're supporting factual, independent reporting and backing my passion for storytelling.

Why pay? 💵

The majority of my latest articles will always stay free. However, I believe that people's words hold value. Writing is a laborious process, often taking weeks or even a month to research, write, and edit a single piece. It requires a significant commitment, akin to any other job. Spending countless hours crafting a quality article that offers insight and knowledge is deserving of compensation.

If you agree, add your email address below to become a paid subscriber! If subscribing monthly or yearly is expensive for you, you can support my work by buying me a Cup of Coffee. And if you can’t afford it, please subscribe for free; I'm pleased to have you here, sharing this chunk of internet space with me.